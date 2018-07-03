Congress slams Modi government over ‘vigilantism, atmosphere of hate’

Absolute anarchy, mob frenzy and jungle raj have become symbols of PM Narendra Modi’s “New India”, says party. Absolute anarchy, mob frenzy and jungle raj have become symbols of PM Narendra Modi’s “New India”, says party.

The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP government over increasing incidents of lynching, saying an unprecedented atmosphere of hate and violence and mutual distrust has taken over the country in the last four years.

Absolute anarchy, mob frenzy and jungle raj, it said, have become the new symbols of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “New India.”

“When the state gives the license to kill with impunity and abdicates its solemn responsibility to uphold the rule of law, you will have vigilantism, death and merciless killing of purely innocent lives,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters. He added that an atmosphere of hate and distrust was created in the first place by the BJP itself.

While one cannot be definite about the reasons for such killings, he said, “one can be certainly definite that under the Modi government, this new phenomena is getting definite political patronage”.

“Directly or implied, it is getting fuelled by an unprecedented atmosphere of fear, fuelled by hearsay, fuelled by mutual trust deficit and aided and abetted actively by the state to terrorise gullible people… What is absolutely reprehensible is that the state has completely abdicated its responsibility in the quest to add fuel to this madness. In many cases it has also assisted, aided and abetted such acts of violence and even justified and condoned them,” he said.

Arguing that there had been 28 lynchings in the last one month, “what is most distressing is that in case after case, the ministers of BJP-ruled states and its leaders have either been a cause of abetment or flagrantly justified this phenomenon,” he said.

He added that it was high time drastic action was taken and somebody stepped in and realised that giving homilies and one-way conversation on Twitter was not enough. “The BJP would do better to take note of the anger which is engulfing the citizens of India against vigilantism by their own partymen. Four years have passed, and we have seen enough platitudes, speeches and alibis, it is time for some corrective action,” he said.

