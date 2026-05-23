Congress poses 4 questions to PM Modi over fuel price hike: ‘Fix the problem now’

The Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over the recent fuel price hikes, accusing the Centre of failing to protect consumers from inflation and questioning its handling of India’s energy policy and foreign relations.

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, addressing a press conference, said the government had a “moral and economic obligation” to shield citizens from rising prices instead of adding to inflationary pressures through fuel hikes. Framing the criticism around four key questions directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda alleged that the Centre had failed both economically and diplomatically.

Questions to the Modi Government: 👉 Why did the Modi Government not pass on the benefits of the oil price fall from 2014 onwards to Indian consumers?

👉 Why did we not diversify our supplies?

👉Why has the Modi Government been deceiving the people of India?

👉What is the… pic.twitter.com/11AP1YSEpk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 23, 2026

“Why did you not pass on the benefits of the oil price fall from 2014 onwards to Indian consumers?” Gowda asked, alleging that both public sector and private oil firms were allowed to make “huge profits” while consumers continued to pay high fuel prices.

India, which imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, has often seen retail fuel prices influenced by fluctuations in global crude prices, taxes imposed by the Centre and states, and currency movements. Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the BJP-led government of increasing excise duties on petrol and diesel during periods of low international crude prices.

‘India has compromised its sovereignty’

In his second question to the Prime Minister, Gowda criticised the government’s energy diversification strategy and alleged that India had compromised its sovereignty in dealing with international oil suppliers.

He referred to the government’s claims to boost domestic production and achieve self-reliance in the energy sector, including references to production in the Krishna-Godavari basin. However, he claimed the Centre had failed to build genuine energy independence.

“You have shown us not atmanirbharta, but a lack of spine,” Gowda said, while accusing the government of aligning its oil import decisions with the preferences of former US President Donald Trump.

The Congress leader referred to India significantly reducing crude oil imports from Iran following US sanctions during Trump’s presidency. He also criticised the government’s handling of oil imports from Russia, claiming India was seeking “permission” rather than independently determining its energy interests.

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“What happened to our sovereignty as a nation? What happened to your ability to tell your friend that India will do its own thing?” he asked.

In his third question, Gowda accused the Modi government of misleading the public on the state of the economy and inflation.

“Why have you been continuously deceiving the people of India by telling them that things are rosy, but in reality, the moment they have voted, you are stabbing them in the back by increasing prices?” he said.

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The Congress leader further warned that rising fuel prices would have a cascading impact on inflation, transportation costs and household expenses, potentially slowing economic activity.

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‘Fix the problem now’

Posing what he termed a fourth and broader question, Gowda asked the government what concrete measures it planned to take to cushion citizens from the inflationary impact of rising fuel prices.

“What else are you doing to take care of the inflationary impacts that we’re going to see and the real impact of price hikes and the slowing down of the economy?” he asked.

He concluded by directly blaming Prime Minister Modi for the situation and urged the Centre to take corrective measures immediately.

“These are all your fault, Prime Minister Modi. Do something about it and fix the problem now,” Gowda said.

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The BJP has consistently defended its fuel pricing policies by citing global market volatility, geopolitical tensions and the need to balance fiscal priorities. The Centre has also highlighted steps taken in recent years to reduce excise duty on fuel and expand welfare spending.

Fuel prices remain a politically sensitive issue in India as changes in petrol and diesel rates directly impact transportation costs, food prices and overall inflation, affecting both households and businesses across the country.