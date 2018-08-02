Congress slams Manohar Lal Khattar for refusing ‘promised’ job to man

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Congress has hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly snubbing a man who was “promised” a government job. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala shared a video in which the chief minister is seen snubbing the man, a resident of Karnal from where Khattar is an MLA.

Khattar was listening to the grievances of the people at PWD Rest House in Karnal when the man, who identified himself as TP Arora, reminded the chief minister of the job promise the former made to him during a visit to his constituency two years ago.

In the video, the man continuously reminds Khattar of the “promise” but the chief minister tells him, “Achhe haath paar hai ki nahin tumahare (Are you not fit and healthy).”

“Kamao, khao, koi sarkari naukri tumhare liye nahin hai (Earn your living, there is no government job for you),” Khattar tells the man.

He added, “Tumahare liye koi naukri nahin hai, tum apna kamao (There is no job for you, you earn on your own),” the chief minister tells the man.

As Khattar prepares to leave, the man tells him, “Sir, why did you lie to me then?”

The security personnel later pushed the man aside to make way for the chief minister.

Hitting out at the chief minister for his alleged failure to keep the “promise” and lack of empathy, Surjewala tweeted, “”Does it behove a chief minister to snub a job-seeking youth in this manner and that too in his own constituency Karnal.”

Surjewala added, “while the unemployed are raising voice, the BJP leaders are snubbing them..”.

