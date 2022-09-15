scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Congress slams govt, says 1,000 sq km of territory given to China

“China has refused to accept India’s demand of restoring the status quo of April 2020. The Prime Minister has given 1,000 sq kms of territory to China without a fight. Can the Government of India explain how this territory will be retrieved?” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya Shrinate china, Congress, Ladakh, China Ladakh incursion, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAddressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised national security.

A day after Indian and Chinese troops completed the disengagement process at Patrolling point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, the Congress party criticised the central government, accusing it of having ceded 1,000 square kilometres of Indian territory to China and asking when the status quo ante of April 2020 would be restored.

“This is not the first time that we are disengaging and making buffer zones of places, where we were patrolling up to… Why is our army being made to push back? Why is our army being made to give up patrolling points where we were patrolling up until now?” she asked.

She said the Prime Minister had promised that the status quo ante as of April 2020 will be restored. “…Why is our national security and foreign policy being compromised? In the last 31 months of tension on our border with China, why has the Modi government done nothing decisive to ensure that India’s national security is not compromised?” she questioned.

