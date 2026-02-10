Congress slams govt over PMO note to Lok Sabha; BJP says UPA kept PM fund out of RTI

The fund was registered as a Public Charitable Trust and its trust deed has been registered under the Registration Act, 1908, at New Delhi on March 27, 2020.

The Congress on Monday criticised the government for allegedly interfering in the functioning of the legislature.

This comes after The Indian Express reported on February 9 (Monday) that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a letter dated January 30, told the Lok Sabha Secretariat that questions and matters related to the three funds — PM CARES, the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the National Defence Fund (NDF) — are not permissible under Rule 41(2) (viii) and 41(2) (xvii) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said it was “deeply concerning” how the PMO was “dictating the business” of the Lok Sabha, “which should operate independently so that the government is held accountable by the people’s representatives”.