Congress slams govt over economy, asks it to focus on issue of jobs

THE CONGRESS on Sunday slammed the government over its management of the economy and asked the ruling party to focus on issues of unemployment and job losses. Referring to reports that more unemployed people committed suicide than farmers in 2018, it asked the government to pay attention to such issues rather than “non-productive, irrelevant issues such as NRC and CAA”.

“We need more action, more results and less words. We need more concrete, beneficial changes than diversions and digressions. We need less of issues which are non-productive, irrelevant issues like NRC. Like CAA. Like NPR in a modified form. We need lesser issues of pure political rhetoric. We request the Prime Minister to look into these issues which are of life and death,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

He said the government does not have a “clue” on how to control the economic distress. “There is no dexterity, there is no skill,” he said and pointed out that the NCRB has come out with “extremely worrying and frightening” statistics that “36 people commit suicide every day on issues related to unemployment or lack of employment or under employment”.

“In 2018, deaths by way of suicides is 26,085 on this count. That figure is 10,349 more that the deaths caused by farm distress,” he said.

Referring to reports that the government could revamp official statistics, he said, “This government is desperate to find quick-fix solutions, jumla solutions, misleading solutions, to find sleight of hand solutions to avoid substance… to avoid the real meat of the matter and give a misleading new issue to digress and divert attention.”

“The government has suddenly expressed alarm… they believe that a lot of the figures, including revamp of official statistics, is being done or being proposed or thought of because they believe that the unorganised sector has not been looked at. We have no problem if it is a constructive exercise but surely… from 1947 till today we have had the unorganised sector, we have had statistics. Don’t do something where you cannot do inter-generational comparisons,” he said.

The reality is that the PM and the Finance Minister are clueless, he said. “An enemy a day, an issue a day, a potboiler a day keeps all these issues away and will solve the economy is the approach of this government,” he said.

“One of the showpieces of Make in India was the solar sector. So many subsidies, so many jumlas, so many speeches… and the reality. It has now been published that 85 per cent of the inputs, the resources, the material into a solar photovoltaic cell and module which is the heart of a solar plant… 85 per cent of that comes from China, Malaysia and Vietnam. What is the Prime Minister talking about Make in India. Is it not a fraud on the people by misleading the people like this,” he said.

