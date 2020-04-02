Congress slams govt for slashing interest rates of small saving schemes

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI) Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Government for reducing interest rates on small saving schemes, calling the move “insensitive, illogical and ill-timed” and demanded its roll back. Former finance minister P Chidambaram described it as a wrong step taken on the basis of ‘stupid advice’.

“While reducing the interest rate on PPF and small savings may be technically correct, it is absolutely the wrong time to do so. In times of acute distress and uncertainty about income, people depend on the interest income on their savings. Government must reconsider immediately and restore old rates until June 30,” Chidambaram said.

“I know that sometimes the government acts on stupid advice, but I am amazed how stupid this advice was,” he added. Talking about economic growth rate, he said growth in the fourth quarter could not have been more than four per cent but asked the Government not to worry about growth and focus on saving the lives of people.

“After the three quarters’ growth rates of 5.6, 5.1 and 4.7 per cent, the fourth quarter of 2019-20 ended yesterday. Q4 growth could not have been more than 4 per cent. So annual GDP for 2019-20 must be a disappointing 4.8 per cent. In my view, we should not worry about growth now. The focus should be on saving people’s lives whatever it takes. That is why I am appalled that the government has not yet announced FAP II after the miserly and disastrous FAP (financial action plan) of 25th March,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the Government’s decision to slash the interest rates was “brainless, heartless and shameless” and argued it will be a “warrant of loss” for the middle class, lower middle class, farmers, pensioners and women.

“The interest rate cut will unsympathetically, adversely, negatively and badly damage the already shrinking savings and rob the income of approximately 30 crore depositors and families who have deposited Rs 14 lakh crore in various small savings schemes. The impact of this decision at this sensitive juncture amounts to a loss of Rs 19,000 crore income per year for the depositors and a windfall gain for the central government,” Shergill said.

Questioning the timing of the decision, he said people are already reeling under the impact of the economic slowdown and the lockdown. “Incomes are already down, saving investment avenues are down, market is down, employment is down and now the BJP government by bringing the interest income also down has dealt a fatal blow to the economic security of the depositors,” he said.

