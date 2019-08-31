Congress slams government over slip in GDP growth

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government after the GDP growth slipped to a six-year-low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter. The main opposition party said its forewarning about the economy slipping into a major crisis has been confirmed.

Advertising

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her assertion that the government is taking steps to clear the path to achieve the goal of a $5 trillion economy.

“The Finance Minister’s statement is astonishing and also hilarious… Anyone with rudimentary understanding of the economy would know that Indian economy must grow continuously at 9 per cent till 2025 to be $5 trillion from $2.7 trillion today…,” he said.

He said the Finance Minister should “stop making boastful claims” and inform the country about the roadmap of the recovery of the Indian economy.

Advertising

“What we have said about the grave economic crisis in the country has been confirmed. The PM and FM remained in denial, questioning the wisdom of the economists and the motives of the Congress. We are concerned about the collapse, loss of jobs, sharp decline in factory output, negligible capital investments and the huge mismatch in the budget,” he said.

Congress communication department head Randeep Singh Surjewala said the dismal GDP data reflects “financial mismanagement” and the fact that “a spate of economic emergency prevails and pervades the entire economy”.

“The myopic BJP government is pre-occupied in shoddy headline management and cover up job, instead of addressing the structural issues ailing the economy. This is a classic case of quacks turning into surgeons,” he tweeted.