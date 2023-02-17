Cong slams George Soros over ‘democratic revival’ remark, says people like him can’t determine electoral outcomes

Hitting out at billionaire investor George Soros over his comment that the turmoil in Gautam Adani’s business empire may bring about a “democratic revival in India”, the Congress on Friday invoked the party’s Nehruvian legacy to state that the people like him “cannot determine our electoral outcomes”.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with Soros.

“Whether the ‘PM-linked Adani scam’ sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros,” he tweeted, and added: “Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes.”

In his speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Soros said the turmoil in Adani’s business empire had shaken the faith in India and threatened the investor confidence and that it could open “the door to a democratic revival” in the country.

According to a Bloomberg report, he also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he said.

A united Opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, which has accused industrialist Gautam Adani’s companies of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit out at Soros’s comments calling it an “ill intention to intervene in the democratic process of India”. Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani warned that any attempt to “break” democracy in the country would be met with the might of India under PM Modi’s leadership.