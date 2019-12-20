Congress slams curbs on protests, accuses govt of suppressing people’s voice

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

As protests against the new citizenship law spread to many cities and authorities resorted to unprecedented clampdowns, the Congress on Thursday accused the government of suppressing the voice of the people and their right to democratic protest.

“If there is so much feeling about this black law, you have in your power to rethink, to redraw, to withdraw but you are too egotistical, too arrogant and too adamant to contemplate hearing and listening, leave aside recalibrate it. That is the tragedy of India. That is the tragedy of the ruling party,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India’s voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul.”

“In the year that we have just celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the right of peaceful assembly and protest has been taken away from the people of this country. There can be no greater shame!” former Union minister P C Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The Congress also slammed the government for shutting down Internet and telecom services in some parts of the national capital. “Why has the internet been shut down? Have all residents of Delhi become urban naxals?” Chidambaram tweeted.

Addressing a press conference, Singhvi said a “Jammu and Kashmir-like normalcy” now prevails in many parts of the country.

“The numbers which the internet shutdown tracker has tracked were in single digit from 2012-2013….From 2015 it was in double digits….14…then in 2016 it doubled to 31, 2017 it doubled to almost 80, it again almost registered 80% increase to 134 and so far now it is very high at 94 in the current year. That tells you its own story,” Singhvi said.

“It is a sad day for the rest of India outside J&K….We now have dissatisfaction, anger, reaction, strong statements, demonstrations, campaigns, speeches across the country in every nook and cranny. In Delhi, you are imposing (Section) 144 almost over the entire or substantial chunk of old Delhi…You have stopped roughly 16 metro stations…Every part of Delhi is choking with snarls, with obstructions….Bengaluru has almost the whole city under Section 144,” he said.

“Because you want to brush under the carpet, you want to suppress dissent, you want the country to know everything is hunky-dory. You have redefined a new definition of normalcy, a J&K definition on normalcy now prevails in the rest of the country. This is an uncaring, unthinking, unseeing, unhearing government and ruling party. It has become the Bharatiya Zid Party,” he said.

