Congress slams Centre over detention of Mufti, Omar, and Farooq

The Congress on Friday targeted the government over the continued detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and signalled that it will raise the issue in Parliament when the new session begins on Monday. The party asked whether Abdullah, MP from Srinagar, will be allowed to attend Parliament.

Advertising

The Congress also slammed the government for not lifting several restrictions, like the curbs on Internet, imposed in the Valley. “The Prime Minister is going around the world saying all is well. And in Kashmir, telephones are not ringing, there is no electricity and hospitals are not functioning properly. If all is well, why are mainstream leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti still in custody,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters. “It is like operation is successful but the patient is dead…is this the solution that you have found?” he said.

The Congress alleged that the Centre had left no stone unturned in “internationalising Kashmir” and questioned the decision to allow a delegation of European parliamentarians to visit Kashmir while not allowing Indian MPs to go there.

“When Farooq Abdullah sings Ram Bhajan or says Bharat Mata ki Jai, he does not think what the response of separatist forces will be…You have forgotten his decades-long service to the country. You have put them in the same category as separatists… Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were ministers at the Centre…they had taken their oaths under the Constitution of India,” he said.

He said the BJP government’s Kashmir policy has resulted in foreign countries raising questions on India’s internal matters for the first time. “How did they gather courage to ask questions on our internal issues…that is our question to you,” Khera said.