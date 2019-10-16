Congress slams BJP Manifesto: ‘God save India if BJP wants Bharat Ratna for Savarkar’

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP after the saffron party’s Maharashtra election manifesto promised to consider conferring the Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The opposition party said if the BJP-led government at the Centre considers conferring the country’s highest civilian honour on Savarkar on the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, then “God save this country”.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told the media: “In a country where Mahatma Gandhi is being made to commit suicide in examinations, anything is possible. But on a more serious note, it is a fact Savarkar did face a criminal case in connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. It is also a fact that he was acquitted in that case…. On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, if this government considers any such thing (giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar), than all I want to say is, God save this country.”

Asked whether he sees a contradiction between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s praise of Gandhi and the demand for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Tewari alleged it is a coordinated and well-thought-out step —- “on one hand keep praising Mahatma Gandhi and on the other hand make demand for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.”