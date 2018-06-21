Congress should sack Digvijaya Singh for Hindu terror remark: BJP

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said: “Nathu Ram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, was also part of the RSS. This ideology spreads hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to terrorism.” (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said: “Nathu Ram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, was also part of the RSS. This ideology spreads hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to terrorism.” (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on terrorism by the Sangh and demanded that he be sacked from the party.

The BJP alleged that such remarks are part of the Congress’s policy of appeasement by attacking Hindus before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “We demand the sacking of Digvijaya Singh. He should be sacked from the Congress party because this is not a small issue. You (Singh) have pointed finger at millions of Hindus and called them terrorists.”

Patra also said that such remarks from Congress leaders benefit Pakistan.

Questioning whether Congress Rahul Gandhi would have spared Singh if he had used such words for any other community, Patra remarked, “Why forgive when (this) remark is made on Hindus? Why do you take Hindus for granted, Rahul Gandhi?”

He said that Singh’s statement should not be seen as a standalone remark but as a “core agenda” of the Congress. “This kind of statement of various leaders of the Congress has been quite consistent. It has been designed and it is always unapologetic. The Congress has always asserted that Hindu terrorism and saffron terror exist,” he said.

On Sunday, Digvijaya had said, “Nathu Ram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, was also part of the RSS. This ideology spreads hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to terrorism.”

Recently, he had claimed that he has always spoken about Sanghi terrorism and not Hindu terrorism.

