Congress should reveal party’s links with ‘Michel mama’: PM Narendra Modi

Using the word “Michel mama” to hit out at what he called the Congress’s links with Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the opposition party will have to reveal its “connections” with the British national.

Addressing rallies in Solapur, Maharashtra, and Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Modi asserted that the “chowkidaar” is doing his job, and that his government’s “cleanliness drive” against middlemen will continue irrespective of the abuse directed against him.

Referring to Michel’s extradition from the UAE, Modi said, “I was reading in newspapers that a middleman involved in the helicopter deal has been brought to India. He is in jail. He has made a sensational disclosure. According to media reports, he was not just involved in chopper deal, but in the previous governments played a role in fighter jet deals as well. Media reports say this ‘Michel mama’ was lobbying for planes of other companies.”

Modi was referring to reports that Michel was allegedly also lobbying for fighter jets from Eurofighter, the main competitor of Rafale.

Indicating the Congress’s charges against his government in the Rafale deal, Modi said, “Is sawaal ka jawaab milna zaroori hai ki ye Congress ke neta jo itna shor abhi kar rahe hai unka Michel mama se kya connection hai (it is important to know the connections these Congress leaders, who are making so much noise, have with Michel).”

Hinting at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati teaming up to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha polls, Modi said those who did not see each other’s face earlier have now forgotten their differences and are joining hands to “cover up the scams and corruption” allegations against each other.

“In UP, those who grabbed rights of the poor through sand and morang (construction material)…they have launched a campaign of alliance-in-corruption,” he said.

Referring to the June 1995 incident when Mayawati and BSP MLAs were confined to a guesthouse in Lucknow by the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led SP, Modi said, “That shameful incident of guesthouse has been forgotten for political interests. Attempts are on to forget what had happened in different parts of western UP, including Muzaffarnagar. All this is being done only because the chowkidaar is awake and standing with honesty. They are joining for a single campaign — to remove the chowkidaar.”