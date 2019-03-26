Congress should explain increase in Rahul Gandhi’s income: Maharashtra BJP

Countering the Congress’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra BJP on Monday questioned the steep increase in income of AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Senior party leader Madhav Bhandari, on Monday, said that in the past five years, Congress president’s income had “increased from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 9 crore”.

Advertising

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters, Bhandari said, “The Congress president had the audacity to call PM ‘chor’ (a thief). But he should explain how his income increased from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 9 crore. What are the sources of income from where he earned such huge amount.

“In the affidavit, Congress leader is shown as Lok Sabha MP. Apart from this, there is nothing to substantiate how he earns the income. So what is the secret of steep hike in income.”

The BJP leader noted that Supreme Court had asked the UPA government to explain the CAG findings in the 2G Spectrum scam. Moreover, Congress should explain the two properties purchased by the Congress’s leader in a Gurgaon-based company.

Advertising

“The Congress claims a farmhouse in Delhi in name of Indira Gandhi was an ancestral property. In that case, why was the deal involve Rahul Gandhi. How can it be ancestral property,” he asked.

In another attack on the Congress, the BJP said how a London-based company, which closed shop there, continued to operate it India till 2010. And the director post of the company was transferred in Priyanka Gandhi’s name, a day prior to Rahul Gandhi filed the affidavit for 2009 polls, he said.

Ridiculing the Congress’s minimum wages scheme, the BJP leader said, “In 1972, late Indira Gandhi talked about ‘garibi hatao’ (remove poverty). Now, Rahul Gandhi is talking of minimum wages schemes. The Congress should explain what they did to address poverty in last seven decades when they were in government.”

Dismissing the charges as baseless, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “The BJP is a ruling party. They finance minister and income tax department can ascertain the facts.”

Claiming that the BJP was raking up a non-issue ahead of elections to tarnish the image of Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “People are not going to be fooled by such political gimmicks.”