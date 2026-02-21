Live now

BJP Protests Live Updates: Well thought out conspiracy by Cong to attack India, says Rijiju

Members of the BJP and its youth wing staged a protest across the country on Saturday against the “shirtless protest” by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

Jaipur: BJP workers protest against Congress over Indian Youth Congress demonstration at India AI Impact Summit.Jaipur: BJP workers protest against Congress over Indian Youth Congress demonstration at India AI Impact Summit. (ANI Screengrab)

BJP Protests Today Live Updates:  Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that he expected the Congress to apologize for the “shameful behaviour of youth congress activists” and expressed shock that Congress leaders defended the “disgraceful conduct”.

Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha members Saturday held a demonstration here against the “shirtless protest” by Congress’ youth wing during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The protesters, led by senior BJP leader and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, assembled at Sector 5 and raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

What happened: A group of Youth Congress workers Friday breached the security ring at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit and staged a ‘shirtless protest’, shouting slogans against PM Narendra Modi. The Delhi Police said four members of the Congress’s youth wing were arrested. As of now, 4 days police custody was granted. The BJP accused the Congress of attempting to embarrass India during an international event.

Live Updates
Feb 21, 2026 06:50 PM IST
BJP Protests Live Updates: Shiv Sena MP demands registration of sedition case against Rahul Gandhi

Activists of the BJP and Shiv Sena staged demonstrations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday in response to the Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske demanded the registration of a sedition case against Gandhi for his frequent "anti-national" statements and for obstructing the functioning of Parliament.

BJP workers waved black flags at Gandhi's car at Mulund toll plaza when he was headed to Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district to appear before a court in the 2014 defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist.

Feb 21, 2026 03:50 PM IST
BJP Protests Live Updates: 'Congress committed a big sin against the country'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has committed a "big sin" against the country by deploying its youth wing workers to hold a protest at India AI Impact Summit.

Terming the protest as "shameful", Rijiju alleged that Congress youth wing's protest was not a mistake but a well thought out conspiracy by the party to attack India.

The Congress committed a "big sin against the country" by deploying its youth wing to hold a protest at the AI Summit, he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"Congress using youths to defame the country, there could be nothing more shameful than this," he said.

Feb 21, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Rijiju slams congress for defending the Protest

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he had expected the Congress to apologise for what he termed the “shameful behaviour” of its youth wing activists at the AI Impact Summit, and expressed surprise that some party leaders were instead defending the protest.

Feb 21, 2026 01:25 PM IST
‘Protesting against nation to target PM’: Delhi BJP chief on Youth Congress demo

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of “stooping to a level” where, he alleged, the Congress was “protesting against the nation” to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the Youth Congress demonstration at the AI Impact Summit, Sachdeva said the event was “not political” but an international platform, and claimed the protest had embarrassed the country.

Feb 21, 2026 01:03 PM IST
Mumbai: BJP workers show black flags to Rahul Gandhi, cite AI Summit protest

BJP workers on Saturday showed black flags to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, calling it a response to the Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit.

The BJP said the move was meant to register its protest against what it described as attempts to “embarrass” the country during an international event. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to prevent escalation, and the situation remained under control.

Feb 21, 2026 01:02 PM IST
BJP protests outside Congress HQ over ‘shirtless’ Youth Congress demo at AI Summit

The BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, protesting against a “shirtless” agitation by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at the AI Impact Summit, PTI reported.

Party leaders and workers gathered with placards and raised slogans, accusing the Congress of tarnishing the country’s image during an international event. The protesters also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the youth wing’s actions were aimed at embarrassing India.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, who led the protest, described the IYC’s demonstration as an act of “treason”.

Feb 21, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge reacts to Youth Congress protest at AI Summit

Responding to the protest by Indian Youth Congress leaders at the AI Summit, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said he was “not sure that was in the right spirit,” but questioned the BJP’s criticism. He alleged that the Centre should have been “embarrassed” when institutions and companies allegedly showcased Chinese products as their own, adding that such instances did not appear to “harm the nation” when promoted by the Prime Minister and the Union IT Minister.

Kharge, who said he attended the summit and has organised similar events, described the programme as “chaotic,” claiming the focus shifted to the Prime Minister rather than innovators and job creators. He urged people to check reactions from international delegates and Indian innovators on social media, saying their views on the event mattered more than political statements.

Feb 21, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: BJP workers detained during protest over Youth Congress demo at AI summit

Police in Hyderabad detained several BJP workers on Saturday as they staged a protest against the Congress party, a day after the Indian Youth Congress held a demonstration at the India AI Impact Summit. The BJP workers raised slogans and accused the Congress of disrupting the event. Police intervened to disperse the gathering and detained the protesters to prevent escalation.

Feb 21, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Jaipur: BJP workers protest against Congress over Youth Congress demo at AI summit

BJP workers staged a protest in Jaipur on Saturday against the Congress party, a day after the Indian Youth Congress held a demonstration at the India AI Impact Summit. Party members raised slogans and accused the Congress of disrupting a national event focused on technology and innovation. The protest took place in parts of the city amid heightened political tensions between the two parties over the summit.

