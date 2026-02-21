BJP Protests Live Updates: Well thought out conspiracy by Cong to attack India, says Rijiju

Jaipur: BJP workers protest against Congress over Indian Youth Congress demonstration at India AI Impact Summit. (ANI Screengrab)
BJP Protests Today Live Updates: Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that he expected the Congress to apologize for the “shameful behaviour of youth congress activists” and expressed shock that Congress leaders defended the “disgraceful conduct”.
Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha members Saturday held a demonstration here against the “shirtless protest” by Congress’ youth wing during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The protesters, led by senior BJP leader and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, assembled at Sector 5 and raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Story continues below this ad
What happened: A group of Youth Congress workers Friday breached the security ring at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit and staged a ‘shirtless protest’, shouting slogans against PM Narendra Modi. The Delhi Police said four members of the Congress’s youth wing were arrested. As of now, 4 days police custody was granted. The BJP accused the Congress of attempting to embarrass India during an international event.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd