BJP Protests Live Updates: Well thought out conspiracy by Cong to attack India, says Rijiju

Feb 21, 2026 06:50 PM IST

BJP Protests Live Updates: Shiv Sena MP demands registration of sedition case against Rahul Gandhi

Activists of the BJP and Shiv Sena staged demonstrations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday in response to the Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske demanded the registration of a sedition case against Gandhi for his frequent "anti-national" statements and for obstructing the functioning of Parliament.

BJP workers waved black flags at Gandhi's car at Mulund toll plaza when he was headed to Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district to appear before a court in the 2014 defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist.