Congress sets up panel to formulate stance on key govt ordinances

The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government.

The party also appointed Avinash Pande as chairman of the screening committee for selecting Bihar election candidates.

The ordinance committee comprises former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi. Ramesh will be the convener.

Pande’s appointment, meanwhile, came days after he was removed as AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan—allegedly at the instance of Sachin Pilot. This was said to be one of the Pilot’s demands for calling off his rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The other members of screening panel are AICC secretaries Devender Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin.

“Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party’s stands on key ordinances…,” said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. —With PTI Inputs

