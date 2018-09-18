Congress sets up cell to reach out to NGOs, Mistry is chairman

The Congress on Monday announced creation of a new cell to reach out to NGOs and civil society groups and appointed former AICC general secretary Madhusudan Mistry as its chairman. Senior leaders said the AICC Civic and Social Outreach Congress, a focused wing, would act as an interface between activists and the party.

Mistry told The Indian Express the party will reach out to all voluntary action groups, “whether they are related to human rights, development work, gender issues, demanding some or other rights… they should have some say in a political party in making policies, programmes and so on… that is the idea.” He said the idea is also to make the party and its leaders “sensitive” about the “work” and “actions” of such voluntary groups.

The AICC Civic and Social Outreach Congress is part of the party’s efforts to reach out to various groups. The party had earlier set up two cells — All India Professionals Congress and All India Unorganised Workers Congress — to attract professionals and unorganised workers.

