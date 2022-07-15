Congress set to raise inflation, jobs, Agnipath in House

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the party’s Parliament strategy group to identify issues to be raised to corner the BJP-led NDA government in the Monsoon Session beginning Monday.

The booklet issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat, listing “unparliamentary words”, will also add sting to the Opposition’s attack.

The second half of the Budget Session had seen a lack of coordination between opposition parties. This time, the Congress has decided to reach out to other parties to ensure coordination. The session will conclude August 13.

In Thursday’s meeting the party decided to raise issues such as inflation and rise in fuel prices, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment, “attack on the country’s federal structure”, the slide of the rupee, atrocities against minorities, misuse of probe agencies and the Ladakh standoff.

The Congress has also decided to raise the “dilution” of forest conservation rules.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Sunday to discuss a joint strategy. The party’s Lok Sabha leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the party will oppose any attempt to amend the Banking Regulation Act. There are reports the government is looking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in PSBs, which will enable private equity firms to pick up stakes in banks on the block for privatisation.