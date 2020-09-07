Congress sends message: 7 panels announced 2 years before UP polls, big names left out

Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are two years away, but the Congress Sunday wasted no time in announcing seven committees for the polls—an attempt to send a message, particularly to its rank and file, that the party was serious about the key heartland state and the uphill electoral challenge it faces there.

Big name leaders from Uttar Pradesh, such as Jitin Prasada, Raj Babbar and R P N Singh, were excluded from the committees, one of which was tasked with drawing up a manifesto.

The Congress has been striving—without much success—to effect a revival in the politically-significant state after more than three decades in the political wilderness there.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, it won just seven seats despite an alliance with Samajwadi Party and an extensive campaign by Rahul Gandhi. In the Lok Sabha election last year, it managed only one seat. Rahul, then the party chief, lost from the Nehru-Gandhi bastion of Amethi.

Congress leaders said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, wants the party to put its best foot forward in 2022. The party has already started the process of consultations for preparing the manifesto. Sources said the first consultation was held in Kanpur in January .

The other panels cover outreach, membership, programme implementation, training and cadre development, panchayat polls, and media and communication.

Salman Khurshid will head the six-member manifesto committee which has as its members P L Punia, CLP leader Aradhana Misra Mona, AICC secretary Vivek Bansal, spokesperson Supriya Srinate and Amitabh Dubey. A policy coordinator for All India Professionals’ Congress, Amitabh is the son of Suman Dubey, a family friend of the Gandhis.

While Pramod Tiwari will head the outreach committee, AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand, Anugrah Narayan Singh, will head the membership committee. Rashid Alvi, in his political comeback, will head the media panel.

Former Union ministers Rajeev Shukla and Sriprakash Jaiswal are also among those left out. Prasada and Babbar were part of the “group of 23”. Singh had a faceoff with Rahul at a CWC meeting in June when he suggested that the party should not attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally. Rahul responded that he was not scared of Modi but would stop attacking him if the CWC tells him to.

Congress sources said the party will constitute more panels and “everyone will be included”.

The announcement of the panels came on a day nine expelled Congress leaders from UP were learnt to have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to “rise above the affinity for the family (parivaar ke moh)” and run the organisation with democratic values. Among the signatories are former MP Santosh Singh and former minister Satyadev Tripathi.

