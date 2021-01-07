Congress seeks FIR against Uttarakhand BJP chief, CM apologises to Leader of Oppn

With the opposition Congress seeking police action and disciplinary proceedings against Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat for his remarks against Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday took to Twitter to apologise to the Congress leader over the incident, saying he is “very sad”.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by state chief Pritam Singh met DGP Ashok Kumar and gave a letter demanding an FIR against Bhagat under appropriate sections. Party workers burnt Bhagat’s effigies to protest over his remarks in Dehradun. The Congress has also announced protests in district and block headquarters of Garhwal region on Thursday and in Kumaun region on Friday.

This comes a day after a video, in which Bhagat purportedly called Indira Hridayesh a “budhia (old woman)”, was widely circulated on social media. “Hamari neta pratipaksh keh rahi hain, bahut se vidhayak mere sampark me hain…arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey? kis se sampark karenge? doobte jahaaj se sampark karenge? (Our Leader of Opposition is saying that several MLAs are in touch with her. Why will they contact you, old woman? Who will they contact? A sinking ship?),” Bhagat is purportedly heard saying in the video.

“Respected sister Indira Hridayesh, today I am very sad. Women are highly respected and revered by us. I personally apologise to you and all the others like me who have been hurt. I will call you tomorrow and apologise for this once again,” Rawat tweeted, tagging the Congress leader in his tweet.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhagat said, “Indira Hridayesh-ji is a respected leader for us. I had no intention to hurt her personally. If she was hurt, I simply take back my words.”