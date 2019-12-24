Congress seeks action against BJP MLA over remarks on ‘Modi’s Hindustan’

Gujjar told The Indian Express that he was referring to intruders from Bangladesh or Nepal. “I wanted to say that in the era of Singh and Nehru, intruders were coming from all sides… that won’t be tolerated today.” Gujjar told The Indian Express that he was referring to intruders from Bangladesh or Nepal. “I wanted to say that in the era of Singh and Nehru, intruders were coming from all sides… that won’t be tolerated today.”

BJP MLA from Haryana’s Kaithal constituency, Lila Ram Gujjar allegedly said that today’s country is not of Manmohan Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi but of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

“This is Narendra Modi’s Hindustan, if there is a signal, cleaning would be done in an hour,” he is purportedly heard saying in a video clip uploaded by local Congress leader Bhupinder Bhupi. The clip shows the MLA addressing a public meeting to spread awareness on CAA.

While the Congress sought action, Haryana BJP president Subhas Barala said he was not aware of the MLA’s remarks.

