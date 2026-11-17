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The Congress on Monday constituted screening committees for five states going to the Assembly polls in early 2027, with AICC national treasurer Ajay Maken appointed chairperson of the panel for Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Congress in-charge Sirivella Prasad named to head the committee of Punjab.
The five poll-bound states include UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, where Assembly elections are scheduled in the first quarter of 2027.
The committees will scrutinise panels of probable candidates submitted by the respective state election committees, shortlist names and forward them to the party’s Central Election Committee, which will take the final decision on candidates for each state.
Maken’s committee for UP will include Aslam Shaikh and BV Srinivas. The Congress is in an alliance with SP in the state, where seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly polls are yet to be finalised.
Prasad’s committee for Punjab will have AICC secretaries Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva as members. For Uttarakhand, Deepa Dasmunsi will head the screening committee, with Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya as members.
In Goa, KJ George was named as the committee head, while BM Sandeep was appointed as the chairperson for Manipur. Announcing the appointments, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the AICC general secretaries in charge of the respective states, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislature Party leaders and AICC secretaries attached to the state in-charges would be ex-officio members of the committees.