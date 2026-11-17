The Congress on Monday constituted screening committees for five states going to the Assembly polls in early 2027, with AICC national treasurer Ajay Maken appointed chairperson of the panel for Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Congress in-charge Sirivella Prasad named to head the committee of Punjab.

The five poll-bound states include UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, where Assembly elections are scheduled in the first quarter of 2027.

The committees will scrutinise panels of probable candidates submitted by the respective state election committees, shortlist names and forward them to the party’s Central Election Committee, which will take the final decision on candidates for each state.