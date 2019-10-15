Congress says SGPC tender for event given to undeserving firm at Sukhbir behest

The war of words between Congress and Akali Dal on celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev continued unabated on Monday.

Advertising

While Congress MLAs accused SAD of scuttling Punjab government’s efforts for joint celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, SAD alleged that Congress is questioning the Supremacy of Shri Akal Takhat Sahib.

Also, Congress MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and MLA Harminder Singh Gill Monday alleged that the SGPC had allotted the tender of Parkash Purab celebrations for Rs 9.26 crore to a non-deserving company allegedly on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s behalf to loot the Guru Di Golak.

In a Joint press conference Sultanur Lodhi, both MLAs said, “It was Sukhbir Singh Badal who ordered the SGPC to scuttle the efforts of Punjab government for joint celebration as SGPC floated the tender for celebration on September 13 by ignoring the fact that a meeting of the joint committee had been fixed on September 17 on the directions of Jathedar Shri Akal Takhat sahib.”

Advertising

They alleged that the SGPC allotted to the tender to Noida-based company for Rs 9.26 crore which only has share capital of Rs 5 lakh and 20 employees.

According to the ministers, there were several applicants who had offered to do the work in just Rs 2 crore.

Both ministers said that during 300 years of Khalsa Sajna Divas at Shri Anandpur, 300 establishment year of Anandpur Sahib in 2015, the main functions were organised by the Punjab government.

Both MLAs urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to immediately order the SGPC to cancel the tender to save the money of Sikh sangat.

Meanwhile, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia Monday said the Congress government led by CM Amarinder Singh was replicating the policies of former PM Indira Gandhi by questioning the supremacy of Sri Akal Takth Sahib and hurting the Sikh panth on the pious occasion of 550th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

“Earlier Indira Gandhi attacked Sri Akal Takth Sahib….today Capt Amarinder Singh is repeating the same history,” he said, adding that SGPC had conducted the celebrations as per ‘maryada’ when Parkash Singh Badal was the CM.

“Even the Bihar government gave the responsibility for conducting the celebrations of 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh to the SGPC”, he added. Majithia said the Congress government was returning to its old policy of divide and rule because it had failed to provide any governance in the state.