Congress says RSS anti-Dalit after Bhagwat calls for conversation on reservation

A DAY AFTER RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a conversation between those in favour of reservation and those against it, the Congress on Monday called the RSS “anti-Dalit” and alleged that it wants to scrap the reservation system.

Advertising

In response, RSS called the controversy needless and asserted that it fully supports reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

RSS prachar pramukh (publicity head) Arun Kumar said the organisation has made it clear time and again that it fully supports reservation.

“A needless controversy is being created over a portion of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at a programme in Delhi. While stressing on the importance of finding solutions to all issues in the society through mutual discussion in a harmonious way, he had said sensitive issues like reservation should be considered in a similar manner,” Kumar said.

Advertising

Read | Need to change perception that only English knowledge can ensure livelihood: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing a press meet, Congress leaders P L Punia, Pawan Khera and Udit Raj hit out at the RSS. Khera said the BJP and RSS have a habit of “raking up issues and creating conflict in the society about issues on which opinions are sharply divided, issues that can divert the attention of the voter from the day-to-day problems that they are facing under this government.”

Punia alleged that BJP and RSS want to scrap the reservation system.

“The anti Dalit-backward face of the RSS-BJP has been exposed. The conspiracy to end reservation for the poor and the policy of changing the Constitution have been uncovered,” Congress communication department in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.