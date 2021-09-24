Congress says no place for anger in politics, Capt Amarinder Singh hits back: Is there for insult?

A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”, questioned the way the party was being “run from Delhi” and vowed to defeat state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Assembly polls scheduled neat year, the Congress on Thursday said it was natural for elders to get angry but reminded him that there is no room for anger in politics.

The Congress’s suggestion seemed to have irked Singh more, as he hit back, asking whether there is space for humiliation and insult in a “grand old party” such as the Congress.

Singh’s remarks came after Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, while replying to a question on Singh’s outburst, told reporters at an AICC briefing that “he is perhaps of my father’s age. Elders get angry…they get very angry, and at times say so many things in anger. But we all respect his anger, his age, and his experience. I hope he will reconsider it.”

But, she added, “there is no place for anger, envy…personal comments…revengeful feelings have no place in politics. We hope he will be sensible and reconsider what he has said because he is a strong warrior of the Congress party….such remarks don’t suit his stature…” Replying to another question, Shrinate said people take decisions in politics, some for their own interests and some for the interests of their constituency.

Reacting to Shrinate’s comment, the former CM’s media adviser, Raveen Thukral, put out a tweet quoting Singh as having said, “Yes, there’s no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation & insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia? If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!”