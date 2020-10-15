Congress says Koshyari lowered dignity of office, Left demands sacking over his letter

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Congress and Left parties on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the governor has lowered the dignity of the high constitutional office and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance, the Left demanded his sacking.

In an official letter demanding the immediate reopening of places of worship, Koshyari had asked Uddhav if he has turned “secular”.

The Congress said the governor’s letter was shocking. “Once you take oath as governor… you take oath to uphold and abide by the Constitution, you are no longer a member of a party. Then you don’t think about party… you are steadfastly committed to follow the Constitution… this is yet another example of how every institution is under attack and how the constitutional scheme of things is under attack,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

“You are occupying the high post after having taken oath of the Constitution… and you are attacking that same Constitution sitting in that post. What can be a bigger crime than this?” he said.

Gehlot said “the Governor of Maharashtra has brought down the dignity of the high constitutional office” and “the PM must take cognizance in this matter”.

The CPM demanded that the Governor be sacked, saying he has crossed all limits of constitutional propriety by mocking secularism, one of the fundamental principles of the Constitution. “In his letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, an outrage in itself, given the serious nature of the pandemic in the state, he has not only used intemperate language, but put the population of the state in jeopardy by demanding opening of the places of worship,” the CPM said.

The CPI said his remark on secularism was a “serious violation of the oath of Office he had undertaken while assuming the office”. The party asked the President to “dismiss him as he has proved to be not fit for the post”.

