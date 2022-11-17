Cong says data chief views on old pension scheme his own, shouldn’t have gone public

A day after Praveen Chakravarty, the head of the Congress’s data analytics department, raised questions on the financial viability of restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) in Gujarat — a poll promise of the party — the Congress Wednesday said it was his personal view, one he shouldn’t have aired publicly.

“Out of 6.5 crore (65 mn) people in Gujarat, about 3 lakh (300k) are in government service. The old pension scheme will cost roughly 15% of tax revenues. Why should the top 0.5% of people get 15% of all taxpayers’ money as post-retirement pension? Arvind Panagariya is right to question,” Chakravarty had said in a Twitter post.

He also shared a screenshot of an interview given by Panagariya, the former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, to The Indian Express earlier this week in which he had described as “sinful” and “immoral” poll promises such as reviving the OPS. Panagariya had said these will result in significant financial burden for governments in the future.

Asked about Chakravarty’s remarks at a press conference, Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said: “I don’t think there is any contradiction, I really think this may have been his personal view perhaps should not have been aired publicly but I don’t think there is anything wrong in bringing back the OPS.”

She said Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have brought back the OPS because there was a huge demand from the people.

“There are 3 lakh government employees in Himachal and all that they seek is OPS. So the governments of the day or politicians of the day or political outfits of the day have to respond to the needs of people. Why do you think there is a demand because there is a huge economic collapse around us. People are no longer assured of their income and so they want the scheme back. We have to be a dynamic political party and we have to react to people and their demands,” she said.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh went a step further, agreeing with a party’s colleague Mohan Kumaramangalam’s Twitter post that there is no division in the party on the issue and that it was “merely the case of an individual who is neither a spokesperson nor the president nor a senior leader in the Congress party expressing his personal view.” “I agree entirely,” Ramesh tweeted, quoting his post.