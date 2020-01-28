Congress says India on the brink of stagflation

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

With the Narendra Modi government gearing up to present its first full-year Budget in its second term, the Congress on Monday said India is on the brink of “stagflation” and claimed that the new year holds little promise, given the precarious state of the economy.

The opposition party also asked the government not to come out with “half-baked” proposals in the Budget which will be rolled back “one after the other like last year”.

It also asked the government to come out with a clear strategy to boost exports and incentivize investments to “put the virtuous cycle of job creation and consumption back in motion”.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “The year 2020 holds little promise given the precarious state of India’s economic situation. With GDP growth at under 6% and inflation at close to 7.5% the time for empty talk is over… The government may be in denial mode but the economy is at the brink of stagflation. We are at the risk of stagnating economy slipping into stagflation.”

Talking about the fiscal situation, she said the drop in direct tax revenue for the first time in 20 years has made the fiscal situation precarious.

“This drop in direct tax collection is a sign of wage loss and joblessness. Possibilities of fiscal deficit of over 4.5 per cent by March 31 this year loom large. Growth of under 5 per cent will make the deficit even larger,” she said.

Accusing the government of not paying attention to the fall in consumption, Shrinate said, “The government’s priority should have been to put money in the hands of people. Instead, the government has given relief to corporates through corporate tax cuts and forgo of Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue.The Budget has to prioritise boosting consumption over all else.”

Shrinate also hit out at the government over the agrarian crisis, claiming that mounting debt and rising cost pressure has resulted in anemic growth for Indian agriculture.

“The question is what can the Budget do to revive India’s farms and bring relief to our farmers? Curiously enough, the Prime Minister met top industrialists 10 days before Budget. What was the purpose of this meeting? Was this just an eyewash because at this late a stage could their suggestions have been included in the Budget given that most of the exercise was over by then,” she said.

