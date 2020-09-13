Congress says in touch with like-minded parties to oppose farm Bills

Farmers groups in the two states had hit the streets opposing a number of farm ordinances.

Congress on Saturday said it was in touch with like-minded opposition parties to oppose the three farm Bills that will replace ordinances, drawing the ire of farmer groups in Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers groups in the two states had hit the streets opposing The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020.

The first ordinance allows sale and purchase of crops to take place outside state government-regulated Agricultural Produce Market Committee mandis, while the other two ordinances aim to do away with the imposition of stockholding limits on foodstuffs (except under “extraordinary circumstances” such as war and natural calamities of grave nature) and facilitate contraction cultivation (wherein farmers can enter into agreements with buyers before any planting season).

Calling the ordinances “draconian”, Congress communication department in-charge Randeep Surjewala said they would subjugate the farmers “at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists” and would prove to be a “death knell” for agriculture.

“Our floor leaders will speak to every party. They are already in touch (with other parties) and we will put up a joint opposition to the draconian ordinances of the Modi government aimed at subjugating the farming community and abolishing the livelihood of crores of people who are aligned with the grain markets and other market systems,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd