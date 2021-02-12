Congress says govt compromising national security, territorial integrity

Hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament about the agreement between India and China on disengagement at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, the Congress Thursday accused the government of “brazenly compromising” national security and territorial integrity of India.

“In Pangong Tso Lake Area, India was occupying Finger 4 and was patrolling up to Finger 8 on the north bank. India’s stance has been clear and unequivocal – LAC is up to Finger 8. As per Defence Minister’s statement, Indian troops will withdraw now to Finger 3. Does it not tantamount to redrawing the LAC to India’s disadvantage and creating a buffer zone between Finger 3 and Finger 8…that is on our side of the LAC? Is this not a blatant compromise on India’s territorial integrity?” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Prime Minister and Defence Minister, he said, “must be held accountable and answer to the nation for this brazed and unpardonable compromise on India’s territorial integrity and national security”.

Pointing out that Indian forces had occupied the vantage points on Kailash Ranges on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake Area, he said “the Defence Minister’s statement today would also mean that our armed forces will be withdrawing from these vantage points in Kailash Ranges on the Southern Bank”.

“Will the Prime Minister and Defence Minister explain why the Government is agreeing to withdraw Indian forces from the dominant positions in Kailash Ranges where the Chinese are at a disadvantage, without any quid pro quo by China? Does it not compromise national security?” he asked.

The Congress said the Defence Minister sought to “mislead and misinform” as he gave no “assurance or deadline” on full Chinese withdrawal from Indian territory in Depsang plains, Gogra Hot Springs, Pangong Tso Lake area and Chumur in southern Ladakh.

“On the contrary the statement made by the Defence Minister seeks to cede our territory. For decades, India has been in occupation on the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake area up to Finger 4 and Indian armed forces have always patrolled up to Finger 8,” he added.

The Government, he said, has been silent about the strategically important Depsang plains, where it claimed China had intruded 18 kilometres inside the LAC up to Y Junction, known as the bottle neck. Surjewala said this Chinese intrusion “threatens the most important strategic air strip of India at Daulat Beg Oldi.”

“Why is the Government not mentioning a word about pushing the Chinese back to their original position on LAC and removing Chinese incursions up to Y Junction in Depsang Plains,” he asked.