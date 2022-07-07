scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Congress says BJP organising personal attacks on judges

The Congress charge came a day after a group of “concerned citizens”, including former judges and bureaucrats, criticised the recent SC observations against suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 1:59:12 am
Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. (File)

The Congress Wednesday accused the BJP of “encouraging and endorsing” personal attacks on judges. It said the objective behind such campaigns is to demoralise, pressure and terrorise the judiciary.

The Congress charge came a day after a group of “concerned citizens”, including former judges and bureaucrats, criticised the recent Supreme Court observations against suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma. The Opposition party alleged that “the statement was clearly drafted with the blessings of the PM’s office”.

Rajya Sabha and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said: “The attacks on judges are not just random and piecemeal incidents. “Rather they are organised, standardised, and institutionalised. The trolling messages from these trolls are extended, encouraged, and endorsed by BJP leaders and their supporters (and) the main objective behind such campaigns is to demoralise, pressurise, and terrorise the judiciary,” he said.

Earlier this week, Supreme Court judge Justice J B Pardiwala, one of the judges who was part of the Bench which refused to entertain a plea by Sharma to club multiple FIRs against her for her alleged remarks about the Prophet, had expressed concern over the use of digital and social media for “expressing personalised opinions” against judges.

Arguing that the Supreme Court had “rightly and correctly called out Sharma for her arrogance and lack of regret for her inflammatory remarks,” Singhvi said a responsible party and government would have done some introspection and recalibration.

“An organized army of trolls was deployed to manufacture and spread fake news regarding the judges, with fake and distorted photographs being shared to demonstrate a false proximity with leaders of the Congress.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
