Congress Sandesh Yatras aim at taking ‘facts to people’

After attacks and counter-attacks between Congress president and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani over development work in the constituency, the Congress has decided to take out Sandesh Yatras in the constituency to make the people aware of the “facts”.

The decision on the yatras , which will be held from the third week of March, comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an Indo-Russian joint venture for the manufacture of AK-203 rifles from the ordnance factory in Korwa where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders indicated increased focus on Amethi by targeting Congress president and promoting Irani. The Prime Minister said that actual work was done in the Gandhi bastion by the NDA.

The Sandesh Yatras will throw light on “Modi government’s attempt to take credit for a large number of projects initiated during the UPA regime”, party sources said. The yatra will have at least 20 “nukkar meetings” in each Assembly constituency where party workers would share facts on the status of projects in Amethi with the people at local markets and tea stalls.

“People know that the BJP has in fact snatched projects from Amethi in the past five years.

They are spreading lies about bringing projects, which were initiated during the UPA regime,” said Yogendra Mishra, Congress district president, Amethi.

“Sandesh Yatras will focus on telling people about the work done during the UPA regime, projects stalled by the NDA and the truth behind NDA’s flagship schemes such as Ujwala, where in the beneficiary of free LPG connection has to let go of over Rs 2000 of subsidy on their subsequent cylinder refills,” he added.

He said the projects stalled by BJP government at the Centre as well as the state include food park and Hindustan Paper Mill among others and added that the NDA government was now trying to claim credit for the Korwa Ordnance Factory, whose foundation stone was laid by Rahul Gandhi.

There are five assembly segments under Amethi Lok Sabha constituency — Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, Amethi and Salon. While the first four fall under Amethi districts, Salon falls under Rae Bareli district.

“We will reach out to each assembly segment and hold at least 20 nukkal meetings in each assembly. Leaders will camp in each region for at least three days,” added Mishra.

In a war of words on Twitter by Rahul and Irani after the Korwa event, the Congress president said the “PM was lying out of habit”. Irani, who fought the previous Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Amethi, said Rahul was afraid of development taking place in the region during the NDA regime.