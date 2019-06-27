Congress ‘restructing’ set in motion in east UP: Dalits, backwards and women to get key roles in new set-up

Two days after the Congress dissolved its district committees in Uttar Pradesh in a bid to set its house in order after the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the exercise of restructuring and review of the organisation in east UP districts has begun following the directive of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party general secretary in charge of the eastern UP.

However, the top Congress leadership is yet to decide on initiating the process in the west UP, which is under the charge of party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On Monday, the party, besides dissolving its district committees, had deputed a two-member team to oversee election preparations in all the Assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled. It had also given the responsibility of making organisational changes in eastern Uttar Pradesh to CLP leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

According to a party leader engaged in the “restructuring” exercise, four teams have been formed to visit the 38 districts in east UP region. “The four teams comprise AICC secretaries and some senior party leaders chosen by Priyanka Gandhi. These teams have been asked to stay in the area for at least two days in order to assess the situation and give feedback,” a Congress leader said.

Party sources said the teams have been directed to appoint a majority of Dalits, backward leaders and women to important posts in the district committees, and will focus on bringing more youths to the party.