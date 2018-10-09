Congress responsible for migrants’ exodus from Gujarat: Rajasthan minister

Arun Chaturvedi alleged that Alpesh Thakor attacked poor labourers in a pre-planned manner, while the Congress was watching the entire episode silently. Arun Chaturvedi alleged that Alpesh Thakor attacked poor labourers in a pre-planned manner, while the Congress was watching the entire episode silently.

Holding Congress responsible for migrants’ exodus from Gujarat, Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi Tuesday said the party was trying to destroy the social harmony of the country. Chaturvedi’s made the allegation after Congress President Rahul Gandhi told a public rally at Mania in Dholpur district that youths from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were being attacked and forced to leave Gujarat.

“Gandhi should answer when will the Congress dismiss its MLA Alpesh Thakor who conspired to break the social warp and weft and unity of the country,” Chaturvedi asked at a press conference here.

Thakor, the Congress MLA from Radhanpur, stoked the fire of parochialism, said the minister, adding he exhorted the Thakor community to agitate for justice for the 14-month-old girl who was allegedly raped in Himmatnagar of Gujarat. A video of Thakor making a provocative speech against migrants had gone viral on social media.

Chaturvedi alleged that Thakor attacked poor labourers in a pre-planned manner, while the Congress was watching the entire episode silently.

It seems Thakor has the support of his party and his people were perpetrating hate, he added.

The Congress president earlier supported those raising ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge… Inshallah… Inshallah’ slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University and was now sheltering Congress MLA Thakor, who fomenting violence against people of other states, he said.

