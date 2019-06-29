Resignation spree continues in Congress, Nana Patole, 35 UP leaders put in papers

A day after two state Congress leaders resigned from their posts in a show of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi following his decision to step down as party chief, as many as 35 office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee put in their papers after taking moral responsibility for the Lok Sabha election debacle.

Moreover, Maharashtra Congress leader and Kisan Congress chairman Nana Patole also tendered his resignation on Saturday.

An official press release of the Congress informed that Congress’ Uttar Pradesh senior vice president Ranjit Singh Judev, general secretary Aradhna Mishra Mona, vice president RP Tripathi have submitted their resignations.

The fresh wave of resignations came a day after Madhya Pradesh in-charge Deepak Babaria, and one state Congress president, Goa’s Girish Chodankar, resigned hours after some 300 young leaders — most of them in their 40s — converged at the AICC headquarters in the first such show of solidarity with Rahul ever since he told the party about his decision to step down.

Others who quit party posts Saturday include media coordinator Rajiv Bakshi, joint media coordinator Piyush Mishra, Onkar Nath Singh, Amarnath Agarwal and Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Priyanka Gupta and Ashok Singh. A senior Congress leader informed PTI that more resignations are likely to surface soon.

Delhi PCC’s working president Rajesh Lilothia and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar have also quit their party positions, as also a number of other office-bearers in various states.

Earlier, state unit chief Raj Babbar had quit after the party could win only Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. MP Vivek Tankha quit as the chairman of the party’s legal and human rights cell last week and urged others to do the same to give a free hand to Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party at all levels.

AICC leader Nana Patole quits as Kisan Congress chief

Congress’ farmer wing leader from Maharashtra Nana Patole has reportedly quit as Kisan Congress chief. In the Lok Sabha elections, Patole had lost to BJP’s Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur seat.

“Rahul Gandhi is firm on not withdrawing his resignation as Congress president. Loss is a collective responsibility. Hence, I am resigning from the post of chairman of Kisan Congress- AICC and dismissing Kisan Congress body. We are in the interest of the nation standing with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party,” Patole tweeted.