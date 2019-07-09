Somen Mitra quits as Bengal Congress chief, party refuses to accept resignation

Adding to the list of party leaders quitting party posts, Somen Mitra on Tuesday resigned as West Bengal Congress president, taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gaurav Gogoi, who is the AICC in-charge of the party affairs in the state, however, refused to accept Mitra’s resignation and requested him to continue as the party chief in Bengal, PTI reported.

“On May 24, during a party meeting on Lok Sabha poll results, Mitra had taken full responsibility for the party’s dismal performance…and has expressed his desire to quit but was stopped by party colleagues from doing so. But after Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post last week, Mitra too sent his resignation to AICC on Sunday,” a press statement said.

The spree of resignations in the party has mounted pressure on the elders to follow suit even as the Congress is battling turmoil triggered by Rahul’s resignation as party president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha election defeat.

Gogoi reportedly met Mitra on Monday and informed him that his resignation has not been accepted.

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary Jyotiradiotya Scindia and Mumbai Congress Chief Milind Deora had put in their papers. While Scindia claimed responsibility for the Congress’ loss in parliamentary polls, Deora said he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party.