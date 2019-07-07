Congress’ resignation spree continues, Scindia, Deora quit from party posts

Jyotiraditya Scindia Sunday tendered his resignation as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) over the drubbing of the grand old party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party,” he said.

Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party. — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2019

Scindia, entrusted with the responsibility to revive the Congress party in West Uttar Pradesh, himself lost the Congress bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh to BJP’s Krishna Pal Yadav in the Lok Sabha Elections. He had led the party to victory in the state’s Assembly Elections in December last year.

Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress chief

Earlier today, Congress’ Mumbai president Milind Deora also resigned from the post, saying he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party. Deora had contested the Lok Sabha seats from Mumbai-South constituency, losing to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant.

The latest spate of resignations comes after party leader Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president this week, taking responsibility of the party’s debacle in the elections. Holding accountability critical for the future growth of the party, Gandhi, in a four-page open letter, had said rebuilding the party required hard decisions and numerous people would have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019.

Rahul is said to be upset that none of those state leaders and in charges under whose watch the party fared badly have owned up responsibility and resigned — even after he decided to step down on the principle of accountability.

Resignation Spree in Congress after Elections debacle

The crisis in the Congress triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as party president has deepened and revived the young versus old faultlines in the party after several young office-bearers of the party and its frontal outfits resigned. At least one AICC general secretary, Madhya Pradesh in-charge Deepak Babaria, and one state Congress president, Goa’s Girish Chodankar, resigned hours after some 300 young leaders — most of them in their 40s — converged at the AICC headquarters last month.

Rahul also appointed Chhattisgarh MLA Mohan Markam as the head of the party’s Chhattisgarh unit, replacing CM Bhupesh Baghel. Maharashtra Congress leader and Kisan Congress chairman Nana Patole has also tendered his resignation.

The Congress could win only 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, only 6 more than its 2014 tally, while the BJP single-handedly won 303 seats, staking claim to form the government for a second consecutive term. With Gandhi firm on his decision to step down, the Congress is facing a crisis unparalleled in its recent history, with several leaders now calling for mass resignations.