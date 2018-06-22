Congress reshuffle: Mallikarjun Kharge replaces Mohan Prakash as Maharashtra in-charge

Congress appoints Mallikarjun Kharge as Maharashtra in-charge. (File Photo) Congress appoints Mallikarjun Kharge as Maharashtra in-charge. (File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as in-charge of the party’s Maharashtra unit. Kharge replaces Mohan Prakash.

Former Minister of State JD Seelam and former Congress Seva Dal chief Mahendra Joshi have been appointed as the secretary and Shashi Kant Sharma as the joint secretary of AICC.

@INCIndia reshuffle. Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra replacing Mohan Prakash. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7fDwuUgzE5

— Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) June 22, 2018

While former Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC) president Sonal Patel, Ashish Dua from Haryana and Telangana MLA Sampath Kumar were appointed as secretaries of AICC, Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi also constituted screening committees for selecting candidates in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Mizoram. Kumari Selja, Madhusudan Mistry, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, V D Satheesan & Luizinho Falerioa will head the five panels respectively.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu leaders Christopher Tilak and C D Meyyappan were appointed as AICC secretaries for Andhra Pradesh.

