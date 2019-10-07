Congress reminds MP Governor Lalji Tandon of ‘rajya dharma’

With Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon yet to clear an ordinance on holding indirect elections for the post of mayor and presidents of municipal bodies, the ruling Congress has reminded him of his “rajya dharma’’.

The ordinance, cleared by the Cabinet on September 25, seeks to change the practice of people electing mayors of municipal corporations and presidents of smaller civic bodies in direct elections, and bring back the old system in which councillors choose the mayor or the president.

Sharing a news report, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha tweeted on Sunday, “Honorable governor, you were/are a good administrator. Under the Constitution the Governor acts on the recommendations of the Cabinet. It’s called Rajya Dharma. Listen to the Opposition but don’t hold back the ordinance. It will start a wrong tradition.’’

He was referring to a visit by BJP leaders who urged the Governor not to clear the ordinance, terming it “undemocratic”.

BJP leader Rajneesh Agrawal reatliated and said, “Following and protecting the Constitution is Raj Dharma of Governor. Raj Dharma can’t be interpreted from the viewpoint of Congress’s interests.’’