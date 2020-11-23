Assam’s tallest leader, mentor, wise teacher: Congress remembers party stalwart Tarun Gogoi

Three-time Assam CM and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi passed away Monday. He was 84.

The Congress party paid a glowing tribute to party veteran and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away Monday while undergoing treatment for post Covid-19 complications.

In a tweet, the party recalled Gogoi’s “dedication towards the development and unity of his people and his state” that has “inspired many generations of Indians”.

Congress leaders from across the country condoled the demise of Gogoi, who assumed varied positions within the party in his political career spanning over 50 years.

Expressing his condolences in a letter to Gogoi’s wife Dolly, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh referred to Gogoi as “one of my dearest friends from the state of Assam”.

“With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the state, who led the Congress party in Assam for a long time. In his death, our country has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden people of the society,” Singh wrote.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoles the death of veteran Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TzoghQjMqU — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) November 23, 2020

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Gogoi as a “true Congress leader” and a “great and wise teacher”.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav and the family,” Gandhi tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

For Congress Assam-in charge Ripun Bora, the demise of Gogoi was a “personal loss”. “He was a mentor and a great leader. Today, nation has lost a visionary leader with rich political and administrative experience,” he said.

Apart from being a three-time CM, Gogoi was a six-time parliamentarian and served as Union minister twice. He also served as the joint secretary of All India Congress Committee in 1976 and president of Assam’s Pradesh Congress Committee from 1986-91.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad called Gogoi a “strong pillar of Congress in Assam”.

“Deeply saddened on the demise of veteran Congress leader Sh Tarun Gogoi. He was CM of Assam thrice and Lok Sabha member for 6 terms. A soft spoken person and a capable administrator he was a strong pillar of Congress in Assam and devoted his whole life in the service of people,” Azad tweeted, along with a picture of him with the stalwart.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also paid tribute to Gogoi, calling him a “wise counsel to the leadership of the Congress Party who mentored many young leaders and groomed them to assume leadership in many walks of life” and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed him as the one who rescued Assam from bankruptcy and transformed the state during his 15 years as chief minister.

Gogoi led the Congress to a record three consecutive electoral victories in Assam in 2001, 2006 and 2011, and served as the chief minister of the state for 15 years (2001-2016), becoming the longest-serving CM of the state.

In 2016 Assembly elections in Assam, though the BJP along with its allies defeated the Congress government, Gogoi managed to win from Titabar Assembly constituency.

On Monday, Gogoi breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The veteran leader was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi is survived by his wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, who is a Lok Sabha member.

