Congress relies on loyalists, their kin to rebuild base in western Maharashtra

STRUGGLING TO maintain a foothold in western Maharashtra, the Congress is relying on loyalists and their politician children to make some headway in its former bastion, which has been taken over by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the past five years.

The party’s strategy is reflected in its choice of candidate for the Solapur City Central seat. Congress has fielded Praniti Shinde, daughter of former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who had won the seat in the 2014 assembly polls.

Once the strongest political force in western Maharashtra, the Congress was led by former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde in Solapur district, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in Satara, former minister Patangrao Kadam in Sangli, former minister Satej Patil in Kolhapur and Anantrao Thopte in Pune district.

But the Congress’ fortunes in the state’s ‘sugar bowl’ has seen a sharp decline. Sushilkumar Shinde had contested the Solapur Lok Sabha seat earlier this year, but lost to BJP’s Swami Siddheshwar Shivacharya.

In Sangli, the Congress lost the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2014. It handed over the seat to alliance partner Swabhimani Paksha in the 2019 elections, but even the Paksha leader lost the elections

“The political situation has changed drastically in the last five years and the party’s presence here is minimal. The party has no other option but to rely on loyalists,” said a Congress leader from the area.

The death of senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam some years ago has created a void in the party’s Sangli unit. His son Vishwajeet won the Palus-Kedgaon assembly seat vacated after his father’s death, and the Congress has once again fielded him from the same constituency.

In Satara, the party is relying on former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is contesting from Karad South, a seat he won in the 2014 assembly elections. Udayanraje Bhosale, once among the tallest leaders of the NCP and a staunch supporter of Chavan, has switched over to the BJP. The bypoll for the Satara Lok Sabha seat will be held simultaneously with the assembly elections. South Karad segment is part of the Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

For Pune, the party has chosen Sangram Thopte, son of senior Congress leader Anantrao Thopte, to contest from Bhor assembly seat. It is also hopeful that district Congress chief Sanjay Jagtap, the son of senior Congress leader Chandrakant Jagtap, will be a suitable candidate for the Purandar seat.

In Pune City, the party has decided to field Ramesh Bagwe for the Pune Cantonment seat, which the city Congress chief has represented in the past.