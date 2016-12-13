Congress demands Kiren Rijiju’s resignation in alleged corruption in Arunachal hydro project, releases audio

Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS for Home Affairs (Source: File/PTI) Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS for Home Affairs (Source: File/PTI)

The Congress played an audio clip at a press conference in New Delhi that purportedly links Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju to alleged corruption and fraud in a hydro-electric power project in his home state Arunachal Pradesh. “Kiren Rijiju’s role in this issue is under a cloud of suspicion. So he should be sacked or asked to resign till probe is complete,” the party said.

The Congress released the letter allegedly written by MoS Kiren Rijiju to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting for the release of funds. The Congress released the letter allegedly written by MoS Kiren Rijiju to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting for the release of funds.

The Indian Express reported Tuesday that the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) named Rijiju, his cousin, a contractor in Arunachal Pradesh, Goboi Rijiju; and several top officials of the PSU in a 129-page report alleging corruption in the construction of two dams for 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project, one of the biggest hydro-electric projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The report by CVO Satish Verma, sent to the CBI, CVC and the Ministry of Power in July this year, alleges an “elaborate conspiracy” involving contractors, NEEPCO officials and the West Kameng district administration to defraud NEEPCO and the government of funds that “may extend up to Rs 450 crore.”

Though the CBI has made two ‘surprise checks’, no FIR has been registered yet so far.

When asked about his letter and his cousin approaching the CVO, Rijiju told The Indian Express: “I did write a letter to Ministry of Power to release funds to Patel Engineering (the contractor). But it was on the basis of a petition I had received from local contractors of the area. I had no idea it involved a scam. If it is a scam, it must be probed and those responsible must be punished. I am totally against corruption.”

