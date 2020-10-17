Congress releases manifesto for MP by-polls, promises pension scheme for kin of Covid victims

Former Chief Minister and MP Congress president Kamal Nath released the manifesto. (File photo)

The Congress Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, promising to start a pension scheme for the dependents of those who have succumbed to COVID-19. The party’s manifesto consists of a total of 52 promises, including to restructure the state’s politics with advice from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to set it on the path of growth.

The party’s manifesto also mentions reworking the state’s policies on farm legislations and assuring purchase of crop MSP to reducing the cost of electricity and providing interest free loans and giving farm loan waivers to the farmers of the state. The manifesto spoke about development of Narmada region for irrigation and development of schools in the Gwalior-Chambal belt. The party has also promised schemes for youth and women along with region specific manifesto for each of the 28 seats that are head for the by-polls with emphases on the region issues.

Missing from the manifesto was the image of former chief minister Digvijay Singh. The manifesto showed Kamal Nath as the only leader from the state along with images of the Gandhi family.

Releasing the manifesto, state Congress president Kamal Nath called the by-polls crucial for the future of Madhya Pradesh. The by-polls on 28 seats will be held on November 3. Nath accused the BJP leadership at the center and state of making false promises, announcements while diverting people’s attention from real issue to that of ‘China’ and ‘Pakistan.’

“The BJP does not have any credibility and simply makes announcements which is why people of MP made them sit at home after 15 years of being in the government. While we have fulfilled 574 of the 977 promises we had made, despite being in power only for 15 months. But the BJP does not have anything to show for the past seven months except for announcements,” he said.

Soon after the party released their manifesto, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan blamed the party for making false promises. “The people of the state know about the promises made by Congress. They simply make promises and forget them,” he said.

State BJP president VD Sharma took a jibe at the former chief minister addressing him as Kamal ‘seth’. Commenting on his appeal to people to save the democracy by voting for Congress, Sharma said, “Democracy works with love, not on money but this Kamal Seth will not understand.” He also said that the BJP will soon release its manifesto.

