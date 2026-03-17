Kerala polls: Congress releases first list of 55, but no decision yet on MPs keen to join state Assembly

Prominent names in the first list include Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph, former president K Muraleedharan, and vice president P C Vishnunath. (File Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday brought out its first list of 55 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. In the 140-strong Assembly, the Congress, the leading partner of the Opposition UDF bloc, will contest around 90 seats.

Prominent names in the first list include Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph, former president K Muraleedharan, and vice president P C Vishnunath. While Muraleedharan will contest from the Vattiyoorkavu, currently held by the CPI(M), the others are vying to retain their seats.

The candidates include all sitting legislators, except Eldose Kunnappilly, who represents Perumbavoor and K Babu, who opted out of the race.