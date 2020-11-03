Congress rebel MLA seeks probe into Kamla Nehru Edu Society

Aditi Singh

Congress rebel MLA Aditi Singh has written to the Economic Offence Wing director general, demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Kamla Nehru Educational Society.

“The trust was given land in the 1970s with a 30-year lease for educational purposes in Rae Bareli city… While they did not use it for the purpose it was given, they are trying to sell it,” Singh told The Indian Express. “My fight is for both i.e. against the fraudulent methods of the trust and also for over 100 families who have been living there for decades.”

Rae Bareli Congress chief Pankaj Tiwari said, “The matter is under litigation and the High Court had ordered to vacate the land, while we also want government to do something about the families, who have been living there for ages but we cannot say much as Party has got nothing to do with the trust.”

