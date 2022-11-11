‘Totally unacceptable, completely erroneous’: Congress reacts after SC releases Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

The Congress Friday called the Supreme Court’s decision to release the remaining six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case “totally unacceptable” and “completely erroneous”. The six convicts whose release was ordered by the apex court include Nalini Sriharan, R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

Taking to Twitter, the party’s General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The Congress party criticises it clearly and finds it wholly untenable”.

My statement on the decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining killers of former PM Shri. Rajiv Gandhi pic.twitter.com/ErwqnDGZLc — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 11, 2022

“It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue,” he added.

The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna, passed the order while taking into consideration the case of A G Perarivalan, another convict who was released in May.

Nalini, who is currently out on parole, had filed a petition after the apex court on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served more than 30 years in jail, by exercising its special powers under the Constitution’s Article 142. The Article enables the top court to pass orders to ensure “complete justice” in a case.



Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed by an LTTE suicide bomber at an election meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Seven convicts were sentenced to life terms in the case.

In 1999, the Supreme Court sentenced four of them to death and the other three to life imprisonment. In 2000, the death sentence of Nalini was commuted to life. In 2014, the Supreme Court commuted the other three death sentences, including that of Perarivalan.