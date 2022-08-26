‘Most regrettable’ that Ghulam Nabi Azad quit when party is fighting BJP on several issues, says Congress

A shocked Congress questioned the timing of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation on Friday but did not comment on the contents of the letter.

“We have read the letter of very senior, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media. It is most unfortunate, and most regrettable that this has happened when Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party organisation across the country is engaged in confronting, combating and fighting the BJP on public issues of price rise, unemployment and polarisation,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said.

Azad on Friday resigned from the party, singling out Rahul Gandhi, saying that said he had “demolished” the “entire consultative mechanism” in the party, sidelined all “senior and experienced” leaders, and let a “new coterie” of “inexperienced sycophants” run the party.

The Congress on Friday cancelled a scheduled press conference to be addressed by Ajay Maken on the Delhi liquor policy to attack the Aam Aadmi Party government. Instead, a short statement was read out by Maken and Ramesh on Azad’s resignation.

“The entire Congress party organisation in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the Mehangai Par Hallo Bol rally in New Delhi on September 4 which would be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. Twenty-two press conferences have been scheduled across the country on the 29th of this month. The launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will take place on September 7th in Kanyakumari. Finalisation of that launch is also underway and 32 press conferences have been scheduled across the country to project the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Ramesh said.

“So at a time when every Congressman and every Congresswoman is involved in ensuring that the rally is a success and every Congressman and Congresswoman wants to be a Bharat yatri and walk along with Rahul Gandhi…it is most unfortunate and most regrettable at this point of time and that we have had to read this letter that has been released to the press,” Ramesh said.