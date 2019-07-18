Congress raises China transgression, Rajnath Singh says borders secure

IN THE wake of Chinese troops making a transgression in Demchok area of Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured Parliament that the integrity of India’s borders was being fully protected even as he accepted that some unpleasant incidents have taken place due to difference in perception of Sino-Indian border in the two countries.

“In general, peace has prevailed on India-China border. However, on Line of Actual Control (LAC), due to difference in perception, there have been some unpleasant incidents at local level temporarily. This fact cannot be denied,” he said.

That has been the situation since 1962, he said, referring to the year of India-China war, and added that the root cause is the lack of commonly delineated LAC between the two countries. “I assure the House regarding security of not only the India-China border but also other borders,” Singh added.

Making a statement on the situation along the Sino-India border, Singh said there is complete restraint by armed forces of India and China at Doklam following a stand-off between them in 2017.

“India and China are respecting bilateral pacts to ensure peace and tranquillity along border. Both countries are respecting the agreed mechanisms,” he said, adding that both the countries have put a mechanism in place to control incidents of incursions and transgressions.

Singh’s statement came after Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary raised the issue of Chinese troops entering over 6 km in Demchok in Ladakh. Chowdhary said China has often been transgressing into India and follows it up with aggressive diplomacy.

Singh said there are many mechanisms between India and China to deal with these kinds of situations, such as meetings between commanders of both the armies on border, flag meetings and a hotline to avoid incursions and transgressions.

The Defence Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met during an informal summit at Wuhan in 2018 where it was decided that peace and tranquillity will be maintained at the border.

Following the Wuhan meeting, both the governments issued strategic guidance to their armies, he said. He wondered as to why the Congress leader raised the issue in the House and asserted that the Union government is very much attentive to the situation on India’s border and periodically reviews it.

The government is aware of the security needs and has focused on building infrastructure like tunnels, roads, railway lines and airfields along the India-China border, he said.