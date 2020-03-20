Congress raises CDR collection, Ravi Shankar Prasad says no surveillance

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo) Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

The Opposition continued its attack on the government for seeking call data records of all mobile subscribers across pockets of the country. The Congress raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and demanded that the government reveal how many orders in “specific cases” have been issued and when those orders were issued.

In response, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I want to assure this House that there is no surveillance. There is no intrusion of privacy. No individual phone is being tapped or conversation recorded.”

Read | Cellphone operators red-flag ‘surveillance’ after Govt wants call records of all users

“Yesterday, the Department issued a public statement that because of new technology, to address the issue of call drops, numbers are being taken as to in a particular area…it is under the shadow or what not. This is being done with the approval and cooperation of the operators. Therefore, I want to say it on record that there is no surveillance, no intrusion, no invasion of privacy at all and we stand committed,” Prasad said.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “Under the guidelines and the license conditions of the mobile operators, the law enforcement agencies alone can seek the Call Data Records which they have to preserve and make available in specific cases and not for general surveillance purposes.”

He pointed out that the issue of “unauthorised access of Call Data Records of several political leaders including the then Leader of the Opposition, Arun Jaitley, was raised in the House” in 2013.

“The House took up this matter and the government was asked to respond. The then UPA government had moved to tighten the guidelines for obtaining of the Call Data Records. Under the new guidelines, such Call Data Records can only be called for after clearance from the Home Secretary, and officers of the rank of Superintendents of Police and above alone are authorised to seek such details.”

“Further, the Superintendents of Police have to give a mandatory declaration to District Magistrates about the Call Data Records obtained every month. Nothing of this sort has been done, which has raised bona fide concerns about India being converted into a surveillance State and the Call Data Records being called for. This is also a serious breach of privacy of the citizens,” he said.

The Indian Express reported Wednesday that cellphone operators had red-flagged ‘surveillance’ after local units of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) sought call data records of all mobile subscribers across several pockets of the country for specific days over the past few months.

Sharma asked the government “to place on record of this House the orders of the Home Secretary”.

“How many orders in specific cases have been issued? When were those orders issued? When did the concerned Superintendents of Police inform the District Magistrates? And if not, this government is guilty,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Sharma said what has been done by the government was in clear violation of the existing guidelines and rules.

“We are not satisfied with the answer given. What the minister has said actually is in violation of the guidelines and the law when it concerns to citizens’ privacy as laid down by the Supreme Court also. We are concerned that by these actions India is being converted into a surveillance state and what has happened and what continues to happen is illegal and in violation of law,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.